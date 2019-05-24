|
March 12, 1932 – May 22, 2019
With heavy hearts, his family announces the sad, but peaceful passing of a loving and loved husband, father, and grandfather (Papa). He lived a full and happy life with family always at the centre of his world. He was a genuine and sincere man whose love to talk and easy laugh ensured he made friends wherever he went. He had a varied career managing Hudson Bay stores in Manitoba and Ontario, helping run the family corner store, and perhaps his most fulfilling position, working as a sales agent with Sun Life.
Survived by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Mary Lou; sons, Dennis (Lynn), Kirk (Miles), Trevor (Diane), Brian (Cathie); grandchildren, Brodie and Connor, Hannah and Graham, Sawyer and Sam; and many relatives and friends. A celebration of Don's life will be held Monday, May 27, 2019, at 12 noon at the Broadway United Church, 1303 Broadmore Avenue, Thunder Bay. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to his favourite charities, the George Jeffrey Children's Centre or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
