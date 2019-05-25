|
|
March 12, 1932 - May 22, 2019Online condolences
With heavy hearts, his family announces the sad, but peaceful passing of a loving and loved husband, father, and grandfather (Papa). He lived a full and happy life with family always at the centre of his world. He was a genuine and sincere man whose love of talking and easy laugh ensured he made friends wherever he went.
Born in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba Don and Mary Lou experienced many places together: Churchill, Red Lake, Armstrong, Red Lake again, Manitouwadge, Kenora and Thunder Bay since 1972. Don had a varied working career of butcher (so he could eat free baloney), managing Hudson Bay stores in Manitoba and Ontario, delivering bread for Shaws, Eaton's, helping Mary Lou run the family corner store, and perhaps his most fulfilling position, working as a sales agent with Sun Life. Don volunteered his time to many many organizations and musical bands starting from high school. Over the years, Don enjoyed playing hockey, golf and curled up to a year ago. Don had a life long fascination and child like enthusiasm for airplanes, especially WW2 airplanes. In his retirement Don was a very early riser and to pass the time played solitaire, wearing out many decks of cards over an estimated 50,000 games.
Survived by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Mary Lou; sons, Dennis (Lynn), Kirk (Miles) , Trevor (Diane), Brian (Cathie). Also survived by his grandchildren, Papa was super proud and thankful to spend time with Brodie and Connor, Hannah and Graham, Sawyer and Sam; Don is also survived by 7 of 13 siblings: Terry (Pam) Brandon, Pat in Dauphin, Linda (Albert) Gilbert Plains, Paulette (Larry) Esterhazy, Marlene (Harvey) B.C., Isabel in Edmonton, and Lois in Alberta. Don was predeceased by his son Donald Bruce (1964).
A special thank you to all the ICU staff at TBRHSC for the compassionate care for Don and his family.
A celebration of Don's life will be held Monday, May 27, 2019, at 12 noon at the Broadway United Church, 1303 Broadmore Avenue, Thunder Bay.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to his favourite charities, the George Jeffrey Children's Centre or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com