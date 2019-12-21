Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Radley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Radley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Radley Obituary

Donald passed away peacefully, at the age of 88, at TBRHSC on December 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1931 in Hamiota, Manitoba to Grace and James Radley. Don was preceded in death by both his parents and his sisters, Gladys, Marjory, Edith and Jeanne.

Don is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Kae and his children, Bruce, Jennifer, Janet and David (Liisa), and his grandchildren Tristin and Serena, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Don graduated from the University of Manitoba and enjoyed working as a surveyor in the NWT. He obtained his teaching degree in 1958 and taught in Winnipeg before moving to Atikokan, Ontario. He was a well-respected and popular teacher with the Atikokan School Board for 27 years.

Don will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. A private family service will be held in Manitoba at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -