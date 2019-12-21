|
|
Donald passed away peacefully, at the age of 88, at TBRHSC on December 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1931 in Hamiota, Manitoba to Grace and James Radley. Don was preceded in death by both his parents and his sisters, Gladys, Marjory, Edith and Jeanne.Online condolences
Don is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Kae and his children, Bruce, Jennifer, Janet and David (Liisa), and his grandchildren Tristin and Serena, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Don graduated from the University of Manitoba and enjoyed working as a surveyor in the NWT. He obtained his teaching degree in 1958 and taught in Winnipeg before moving to Atikokan, Ontario. He was a well-respected and popular teacher with the Atikokan School Board for 27 years.
Don will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. A private family service will be held in Manitoba at a later date.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com