September 20, 1945 ~
February 9, 2019
Don passed away Saturday morning at Winnipeg's Concordia Hospital, losing his battle with cancer. Survived by wife Linda, daughter Sheri & Nolan (Zachary & Alex), daughter Carol & Ron, brother-in-law Alan, brother Earl, niece Elaine & Joe, nephew Kevin. Predeceased by Father Ernie (1956), mother Roseanna (2005), stepfather John (1983), sister-in-law Nadia (1998), all in-laws & grandparents. Don requested no service and cremation. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date.