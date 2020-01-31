|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Hawryluk. Don was very passionate about Star Trek, cats, music and cooking. Not necessarily in that order. Don was more then happy to cook or help out for any gatherings or functions and would always have his guitar ready for pickin' if requested. Don played with numerous bands/musicians and places throughout the region since 1980. One time he was playing in Hearst and was asked to play a certain French song. Told people he didn't know that one but would learn it for next time. That was the first song he played next time he was there and the person who had requested the song was very impressed at how quickly he learnt it. When he wasn't performing with bands or on his own he enjoyed singing karaoke and entertaining everyone. He adored his wife Michelle of almost 15 years and worshiped the ground she walked on. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Don was predeceased by his Father Walter and Uncle Russell. He is survived by Wife Michelle, Mother Angela, Brothers Ronnie (Jennifer), Allan (Darlene), Sister Tammy (Mark Semeil), Aunt Evelyn, Uncle Nelson (Roseanne) and nieces and nephews. There will be no service as per his request. A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, January 31/20 at 7pm at the ANAF located at 610 Simpson Street.