Donald Speight
March 12, 1936 – June 7, 2020

It is with much sadness that we announce the death of a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Donald died at home very peacefully with Maureen, his wife of 62 years, holding his hand. Donald was born in the village of Millhead near Carnforth, Lancashire England, the eldest of five sons to parents Richard and Evelyn. He attended St. Peters School and then went on to Harris Institute in Preston when he passed his scholarship. He then went on to serve his apprenticeship at Leyland Motors Chorley, then served for three years in the British Army R.E.M.E. Regiment. He married his love Maureen in April 1958 and 17 months later their only child, a son, Stuart was born. Donald was predeceased by his parents and 3 brothers. He is survived by Maureen, son Stuart, 2 grandsons, Andrew and Steven, his youngest brother Malcom (Loraine) and other nieces and nephews in England. Donald and Maureen emigrated to Canada in 1991 and settled in Thunder Bay. Donald was able to land a position at the Thunder Bay Airport as a Commissionaire. This job was inline with Donald's lifelong fascination with aircraft, particularly from World War 2. There will be a prayer service for family only at Blake Funeral Chapel presided by Rev. James Panikulam. When circumstances allow, a celebration of life will be held at St. Agnes Church.

I never loved anyone
the way I loved you,
how could I when I was born to be just yours.

Donald Speight will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
