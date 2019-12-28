|
Mr. Donald Vescio, age 78 years, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on December 22, 2019. Don was born on December 4, 1941 in Fort William and was a life long resident of the city. He was a retired in-house accountant with Schaffer Jobbitt Stead Attorneys. Before that he held a similar position at Lakehead Freightways. Don enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers at camp at Loon Lake. Don is survived by wife Beverly (Stubbs), daughter Lisa (Mike), son Ted (François) and grandson Teddy. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Joe Vescio, brother Joe Vescio, mother-in-law Elvis Stubbs, father-in-law Ted Stubbs and brother-in-law Ted Stubbs. Cremation has taken place. At Don's request neither a memorial service nor funeral will take place. If family and friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the cardiac care unit at TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
