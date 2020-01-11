|
Donald Walter Ellard, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on January 6th, 2020 at his home in Thunder Bay.
"Don" was born on May 8th, 1951 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Don worked for CN as a Yard Master until his retirement due to health issues in 2004. Don was an avid boat lover and was involved in sailing, boat building (wooden boats of course) and everything about boats in general. Don was a skilled woodworker, fisherman, handyman and passionate volunteer with Camp Quality, providing access to boating activities for the children. Don and his sweetheart Kathy met in 1972, married in 1974 and had 45 years together as well raised 4 great children. One of Don's great passions was the family camp at West Loon Lake where he summered all of his life, made lifelong friends, spent countless hours teaching kids to waterski, fish, canoe, sail and was a volunteer official for Sports Weekend.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathy, daughter Adrienne (Dana) grandsons Ethan and Evan, son James (Kelly), daughter Jacquie (Brenden) grandsons Holden and granddaughter Aurora, daughter Kim (Mitch) grandsons Jack and Rory, brother Bob Ellard (Barb) and sister Judy Pinner (Gord). He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews as well as cousins and extended family members.
Don was predeceased by his father George Ellard (1979) and mother Frances Ellard (2018) as well as his father and mother-in-law Henry and Marie McChristie.
A celebration of life will be held in the reception hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre on a date to be announced once the fish are jumping and the boats are sailing.