Donald Walter Ellard
1951 - 2020
Donald Walter Ellard, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on January 6th, 2020 at his home in Thunder Bay.

“Don” was born on May 8th, 1951 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Don worked for CN as a Yard Master until his retirement due to health issues in 2004. Don was an avid boat lover and was involved in sailing, boat building (wooden boats of course) and everything about boats in general. Don was a skilled woodworker, fisherman, handyman and passionate volunteer with Camp Quality, providing access to boating activities for the children. Don and his sweetheart Kathy met in 1972, married in 1974 and had 45 years together as well raised 4 great children. One of Don's great passions was the family camp at West Loon Lake where he summered all of his life, made lifelong friends, spent countless hours teaching kids to waterski, fish, canoe, sail and was a volunteer official for Sports Weekend.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathy; daughter Adrienne (Dana), grandsons Ethan and Evan; son James (Kelly); daughter Jacquie (Brenden), grandsons Holden and granddaughter Aurora; daughter Kim (Mitch), grandsons Jack and Rory; brother Bob Ellard (Barb) and sister Judy Pinner (Gord). He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews as well as cousins and extended family members.

Don was predeceased by his father George Ellard (1979) and mother Frances Ellard (2018) as well as his father and mother-in-law Henry and Marie McChristie.

A Memorial Reception in celebration of Don's life will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre with Words of Tribute beginning at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the tributes live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
words alone can not express our feelings at this time- the Ellard family name is definitely one those of us in our generation knew and to our generation we have now lost one of our own, Don will be remembered for his kindness and generosity as well as his knowledge of boats of all types and sizes , thanks for sharing your life and knowledge with us!
Dave & Diane Van Wagoner
Friend
