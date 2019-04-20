|
|
|
"The death of a Mother is the first sorrow wept without her".
(nee Tomes, nee Green)
After a very brief illness, Mom passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will be held in Nipigon at Grace United Church on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00am with the Reverend Joyce Fergus-Moore officiating. Internment at the Nipigon Cliffside Cemetery will follow the celebration. If friends so choose, memorial donations can be made in Mom's honour to RVH Cancer and Palliative Care Unit in Barrie, the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, or The War Amps. Mom's full obituary can be found at www.steckleygooderham.com.
