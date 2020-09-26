1/1
Donna (Black) Adamson
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Donna (Black) Adamson (Winnipeg, Manitoba), born in Fort William (Thunder Bay), Ontario, who passed away on September 4, 2020, at the age of 71. Donna enjoyed fishing and campfires with her husband Bill on Lake of the Woods. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bill, daughters Cheryl (Garnet), Lorraine (Cliff), Rhonda, Karen (Ken) and son Wayne (Jennifer), former spouse Wayne Gregor, grandchildren, Taylor, Nicole, Stephanie, Brittany (Andrew), Daniel, Adam, James, Jacob, Emily, Jordan, Jared, Jeremy, Austin, Aiden, Audrey and great grandchild David. Donna is survived by her sister Ruth (Black)Stander. She is predeceased by her parents Keith and Carrie, brothers Jim, Don, sisters Susan, Cathy, and son in law David Tschirsch (April 2020). Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life for family and friends will be planned at a later date.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
