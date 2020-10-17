Mrs. Donna Eleanor Alanen-Cannon, age 63 years, resident of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m. on October 9th, 2020. Born on July 10th, 1957 in Nipigon, ON, she was employed with Bell Canada until the time of her retirement. Donna enjoyed a quiet life surrounded by the people she loved most.



She is survived by her significant other, Jeffrey James Cannon, daughters, Kayla and Jenna Cannon, granddaughters Raelynn and Emilia Pelky and siblings Wilbert, Harold and Stanley Alanen. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Lajha and Wilho Alanen and beloved brother, Archie Alanen.



As per Donna's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Alternatively, a private celebration of life will take place in her remembrance by her immediate family.



To family and friends, Donna leaves behind the memory of strength, perseverance and unwavering love and loyalty for all who had the opportunity to know her.



If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Cancer Clinic would be appreciated.





