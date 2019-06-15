|
Donna Ellen Elizabeth Campbell, 82, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully June 10, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre with her daughter by her side. Funeral service will be held in Geraldton at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, June 22, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Joyce Yanishewski, of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial for Donna and her late husband Don will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Donna was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario to Charlie and Ivy Evans on December 22, 1936. While studying at the Misericordia Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba she met her husband of 49 years Don on a blind date after which she lived and worked as a nurse in Sioux Lookout, before moving to Geraldton, Ontario were she worked at the Geraldton District Hospital and Barker Hall. In retirement Donna moved to New Denver, BC enjoying family and making new friends Then 18 years later, Donna returned to Thunder Bay to be with her children. Donna enjoyed curling, golf, reading, travel and spending time with her family and friends. Donna was preceded by her daughter Colleen and her husband Don, her parents, Ivy and Charlie; and brothers Peter in infancy and Doug. Donna is survived by her daughter Judy Campbell and son Dan Campbell (Donna); granddaughters Caitlin, Dana and Shelly Anne all of Thunder Bay and brother Earl Evans of New Liskeard, Ontario and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Alzheimer Society or the Special Olympics. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com