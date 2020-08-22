Our family is sad to announce the passing of our mother Mrs. Donna Halverson, age 77 years. She passed away peacefully on Monday August 17th, 2020 at Roseview Manor.



Donna was born in Port Arthur, Ontario. She and Bill were married in 1965 and raised four sons. Taking them camping at Sibley in tents was a highlight of their summers. Donna worked at different jobs before she became a home care worker until her retirement. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren reading stories or just watching them play. She always could find a candy at the bottom of her purse for them. She was proud of each one of them. She also enjoyed visiting with her 3 sisters and seeing her nephews and niece. Donna loved catching up on the phone with her daughters-in-law and sisters (she could talk forever).



Donna will be sadly missed by Son Ralph (Mary) grandchildren Tyler, Erika and Dayna, Son Kevin (Susan) grandchildren Emily, Eric and Evan, Son Don (Janice) grandchildren Kourtney (Evan) (great grandchild Ethan) and Brody, Sister Lenore Ritchie-Gaudreault` (Marc-Andre), Nephew Mike Ritchie (Jenny) great nephews Reese and Rory, Brother in-law Rick Dumas, Nephew Jake (Ty), great nephew and niece Gabriel and Sophia and Niece Katarina. Also survived by many relatives.



Predeceased by husband William, son Mark, parents Orville and Mary, brother Kirk, sisters Linda and Leah.



Our family would like to thank staff at Roseview Manor for the care and compassion they showed our mother.



Cremation has taken place and there will be a private ceremony held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice.