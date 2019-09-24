|
|
With extremely saddened hearts, the family of the late Donna Wowk wish to announce her sudden passing on September 21st, 2019. Donna was born on June 14th, 1961 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Margaret and Peter Slaney. In 1968, she and her family moved to Thunder Bay, which they have called home ever since. Donna met Mike in 1989 and they married in Las Vegas in 1991. Donna became an extremely proud mother to her son Jordan in 1995 and again with her daughter Lauren in 1997. Donna's top priority was to be the best mother ever to her family. She was so well organized and became the glue that created a very tight bond with her husband and children. Donna worked for the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge for the past 20 years as the caretaker of the Rosslyn Community Centre. Regulars of the hall will truly miss her presence there. Donna put her heart and soul into her work at the Community Centre and was proud of her accomplishments there. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Mike, children Jordan and Lauren, her sisters Vanessa and Maralyn and brother Steve. She was predeceased by her parents and younger brother Pete. As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced.We love you Queel.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com