Mrs. Donna Lynn Kolcz, age 75 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She is now in heaven with her Mom, Dad and Aunt Lala
Donna was born on June 19, 1944 in Toronto to George and Ruby Volk. She has lived in Thunder Bay for the last 38 years. In 1982 she married the love of her life, Nestor.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and camper. She also was a collector of various knickknacks. She was a very strong woman, a fighter and dynamic.
Donna will be greatly missed by her loving husband Nestor; children David Todish, Georgia (Mel) Salminen, Darlene (Joe) Mastrangelo and Danny (Sonia) Todish of Belleville, ON; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua (Samantha), Hailey (Justin), Joey (Ashley) and Justin (Moriah); great grandchildren Emerson, Abigail, Maximus and Malachi; sisters Georgina Richter of St. Catharines, ON, Diane (John) Hussey of Kirkfield, ON and Debbie (Ron) Symington of Trent Lake, ON; brother John (Betty Anne) Volk of Lindsay, ON, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Ruby (nee: Sutton) Volk; mother-in-law Maria, father-in-law George and brother-in-law Heinz Richter.
As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of WESTFORT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation, Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
