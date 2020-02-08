|
AUGUST 18, 1946 TO FEBRUARY 3, 2020
Donna Margaret Irvine passed away at peace at the age of 73 on the morning of Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital. Mom lived the majority of her life on Strathcona Avenue in Current River.
Mom enjoyed the outdoors, especially in the summer when she could plant her flowers and watch them bloom. She worked for years at the Chronicle Journal and enjoyed her work there and the people she worked with. In her later years, she would visit the casino to socialize and play the machines. She also pushed herself to get outside and walk her dog “Maggie” after her husband Jimmy passed away. Many precious moments were spent with friends and family, especially her husband, siblings, children and grandchildren.
Mom/Grandma will be lovingly remembered by son John, daughter Lisa (Tony), grandchildren Meaghan, Devin, Nicki and Cody, sisters Jackie and Kristi (Rob) and brother Iain (Jenny). She will also be lovingly remembered by other nieces and nephews. She had a special friend she could always depend on and that was Joanne “Joey.”
Predeceased by husband Jimmy, grandson Tony, and parents Jack and Rachael.
At her request, no funeral will be held. Donna always complimented the many doctors and nurses who cared for her especially and they should be complimented; Dr Lorna Gillen, Dr Margaret Anthes, Dr Ibraham, Dr Migay and Dr Davis. Thank you to the numerous nurses who cared for her and lit a smile on her face when they walked into the room.
Mom, you're at peace and your determination to fight this disease and all the other challenges you've faced will always be remembered.
Please make donations on Donna's behalf to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Clinic.