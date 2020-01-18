|
|
We are sadly announcing that Donna Marie MacLean passed away on December 22 2019 Thunder Bay Regional Hospital at the age of 55. Donna was born in Red Lake Ontario on November 25 1964, was survived by her (son) Brandon MacLean, (brothers) Alan and Derek MacLean, Aunts, Uncles, lots of cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, and her many friends from all over. Donna will be sadly missed by all who knew her, she was an easy person to love who's door was always open to friends and family also the many strays she found and brought home. Donna loved her bingo, shopping, playing dice, cards, and was never one to turn down a party. A memorial party will be held for family and close friends. Time and location will be posted via social media.