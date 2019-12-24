|
|
Donna Marie Westphal, 72 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2019 at her home. Donna worked at Domtar/Norampac as a payroll supervisor up until her retirement upon the mill's closure. Donna enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, reading, bingo and most of all her grandchildren. You could also often catch her cheering on her favourite sports team “On Deck” at the local ball park. Predeceased by her parents Don and Jean Haffely (St. Paul, Minnesota); she is survived by her husband of fifty-two years Douglas John Westphal, her brother Bob (Dawn) Haffely of Pie Town, New Mexico, by daughters – Lisa Gordon of Ottawa, Ontario and Cheri (Tim) Todesco of Red Rock, Ontario, by grandchildren – Brittni Westphal (Austin Bour) of O'Connor Township, Brooke (Brenden) Jean, Wade Almgren and Carsyn Todesco all of Red Rock, by three great grandchildren – Chase, Laina and Cooper. Numerous other relatives, some from St. Paul, Minnesota also survive. Cremation has taken place as per Donna's wishes. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.