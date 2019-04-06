|
It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Nicholas announce her passing on March 30, 2019 after an 8 year struggle with leukemia. Donna was predeceased by her loving husband John Nicholas in 2010. Born in 1946, Donna spend most of her life in Thunder Bay and for 25 years managed the Hallmark stores at Northwood Plaza and Intercity - a job she loved. Donna is survived by son Joseph Martin (Irene) and grandchildren Lauren and Ben. Also survived by brother Wayne Stirrett of BC, nieces and nephews, her step-children (Christine, Wayne, Sherry-Lynn, Donna, Jim), her step-grandchildren (Lawni, Christopher, Dan, Sarah, Taylor, Joseph, Alex, Hayden, Nicholas, Erin, Laura, Cora and Kelly), her step great-grandchildren (Nolan, Chloe, Olivia, Daria, Carsten, Huston, Ellena, Ryan, Eric, Eryn, Rory) and close friends (Darlene, Lois, Karen, Barb, Trixie, Dorothy). She was predeceased by first husband Bernd Martin, parents Lil and Bill Reid. To Lawni, thank you for all you have done in the care and support of mom during her journey with leukaemia. A special thank-you to her health care team Pam Dalgety and Aaron Medd, nurse practitioners for supporting Donna to be at home as per her wishes. To Dr. Simpson, the nursing staff in the ER and 2A at TBRHCSC - thank you for your kindness and compassion in the care of Donna while in hospital, you are all so amazing. As per Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will occur at a later date.Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com