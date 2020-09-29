With true sorrow, we are mourning the loss of Donna-Rae Legault, age 65 years, who passed away peacefully in the early hours of September 23, 2020 at her home in Current River where she lived her entire life.



Donna was born June 5, 1955. After attending Claude E. Garton and Gron Morgan schools she began her career with the Lakehead Board of Education, then became a school crossing guard on Hodder Avenue, to be close to home and her children. For many years she worked nights at Current River Bakery, finally retiring from the Voyageur Motel in 2016. She enjoyed her time with family and friends but was happiest when she was with her grandchildren.



Donna will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Peter, her husband of 44 years; children Ryan (Selina), Rodney (Shawna); grandchildren Darren, Amber and Taylor; parents Ray and Jean Meadows; siblings Ken and Phyllis Meadows, and Tracy and Kevin Wade.



Honouring Donna's request, cremation will be held with a private celebration of Donna's life to take place at a later date with her family. A special thank-you to the first responders for their hard work and professionalism.



Donations to a charity of your choice in Donna's memory would be greatly appreciated.