Donna Rae Nash passed away, at 87 years of age, at TBRHSC on August 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Port Arthur and was raised in Murillo. She married her husband Howard and was married for 69 years. In the early years they lived in Black Sturgeon, then moved to Fort William, where they lived on Park Row for 54 years. Donna's top priority was always her family and was kept busy raising 5 children. She volunteered many years at Hogarth Westmount hospital and also helped out at events with the Shriners. Donna enjoyed many years with family and friends in Graham, where they camped and loved to go fishing. She wintered in Florida for 25 years and made many good friendships there as well. She also travelled to many different countries throughout the years. She was a member of Wesley United Church. She valued time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna Rae is survived by her husband Howard, her children Rod (Betty), Al (Laura), Doug (Gwen), Marilyn (Charlie), Margaret (Randy) and 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Evelyn Bingham and 4 siblings. Special thanks to doctors and nurses from TBRHSC Emergency and ICU and of course also to staff and residents of Isabella Chartwell for their care and compassion. Cremation has already taken place and a private family celebration of Donna Rae's life will take place at a later date as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund.



