1/1
Donna Rae Nash
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Rae Nash passed away, at 87 years of age, at TBRHSC on August 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on July 16, 1933 in Port Arthur and was raised in Murillo. She married her husband Howard and was married for 69 years. In the early years they lived in Black Sturgeon, then moved to Fort William, where they lived on Park Row for 54 years. Donna's top priority was always her family and was kept busy raising 5 children. She volunteered many years at Hogarth Westmount hospital and also helped out at events with the Shriners. Donna enjoyed many years with family and friends in Graham, where they camped and loved to go fishing. She wintered in Florida for 25 years and made many good friendships there as well. She also travelled to many different countries throughout the years. She was a member of Wesley United Church. She valued time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna Rae is survived by her husband Howard, her children Rod (Betty), Al (Laura), Doug (Gwen), Marilyn (Charlie), Margaret (Randy) and 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Evelyn Bingham and 4 siblings. Special thanks to doctors and nurses from TBRHSC Emergency and ICU and of course also to staff and residents of Isabella Chartwell for their care and compassion. Cremation has already taken place and a private family celebration of Donna Rae's life will take place at a later date as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved