Dora (van der Lely) Kloosterman
Mrs. Dora Kloosterman (nee van der Lely), formerly of Fort Frances, passed away peacefully at her home in Thunder Bay on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 86 years.

Dora was born on December 23, 1933 in Groningen, the Netherlands. She married Romke Kloosterman on March 8, 1956 and the newlyweds immigrated to Canada the same year. Dora dedicated her life to making a beautiful family home for her family. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Dora is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ron; daughter Rita Kloosterman (Michael MacKinnon) of Ottawa; granddaughter Julia Carlson and great-granddaughters Danica and Maliya of Thunder Bay; brother Hank van der Lely of Australia; sisters Rita Vervoort and Greetge (Gan) Bakker, both of the Netherlands as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her parents, Adrianus and Trijntje van der Lely.

Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Dora to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street, Thunder Bay.

everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
