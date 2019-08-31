|
Mrs. Doreen Fisher, age 93 years, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2019. Mom's main focus in life was her children. She wanted the best for all of us. She is survived by her children, Harold, Greg and Robbie. She had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Doreen and Clay Cummine. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, her daughter, Judy and her son, Reid, her parents, Dorcus and Norman Tapp, sisters, Norma and Helen, brothers George and Jack and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Charlie Riley. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with mom's wishes, no service will be held. Interment will take place at a later date.Online condolences
If friend's so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family.
