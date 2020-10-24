Doreen Lasocha

Doreen passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on October 20, 2020, due to complications from surgery. She was 65. Doreen was born on April 28, 1955 in Blackburn, England. She emigrated with family to Canada in 1957, and grew up in Nipigon, Ontario. She then moved to Thunder Bay in her early twenties. It was at this period in her life when she developed schizophrenia. She had her struggles with the disease, but managed to live on her own, and accept life on it's terms. Doreen had a Ukrainian heart, very warm, loving and giving. She had a great sense of humour, with a sharp wit. She will be truly missed and loved by all who knew her. Doreen is predeceased by her mother Violet and father Sam. She is survived by her brother Derek (Laurel) Lasocha of North Vancouver, British Columbia, by two nieces – Lauren of Los Angeles, California and Allison of Vancouver, British Columbia. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario. The family extends special thanks to Donna, for being such a true and loving friend over the years. Also a very special thanks to Sheri and the Comprehensive Community Support Team, with the St. Joseph's Care Group. Thanks also to the staff at Pioneer Court, and the I.C.U. department of Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.