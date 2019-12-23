|
|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Doreen LeBel, our loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend to all whose lives she deeply touched. She left us after a lengthy illness while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Roseview Manor on December 19, 2019.
Doreen was in her 60th year and born in Dryden, Ontario and is predeceased by her parents Carmelo Zoccole Sr and Agnes Zoccole (Parenteau).
Doreen was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She is the loving and devoted mother to Melissa Lynn and Chantal Lynn who have predeceased her and is survived by her son, Thomas Jr (April). She was the cherished and loved wife of Thomas LeBel Sr with whom she recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary on December 1st. She was a dear sister to Frances (Larry), Carl, Mike (Effie) and Richard (Mary) all of whom have predeceased her and is survived by her brother Art and sister Wanda (Bill). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and adopted family.
Doreen changed everyone's life with whom she came in contact and always had a smile on her face. She loved to watch her son Tommy play hockey in his youth and spent countless hours playing games with her daughter Chantal. She loved to travel with her family and spent all holidays and special occasions surrounding herself with family and friends. She cherished her Roseview family and always kept them on their toes with love and humour.
She will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with Visitation to begin one hour prior. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the reception.