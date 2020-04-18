|
December 8 1929 - April 8 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen, our mother. Doreen was the eldest born child and only daughter to Tom and Lillian Tucker. In her younger years, she began by working at the S S Kresge Co. Victoria Ave. Branch #5 Legion in the office and followed this with her career-long position as the Head Payroll Clerk for Confederation College. Doreen raised three children, creating many memories with them. She attended her sons' baseball games for years with her good friend Lola, and also attended their hockey games. Her daughter fondly remembers travelling the North Shore with Doreen to attend the tournament games, where they would cheer the boys on. In her spare time, Doreen loved bowling and was a member of two bowling leagues, Branch #5 Legion and Confederation College. She was very talented at the sport and held many titles and trophies over the years. Mom also enjoyed attended Bingo over the years and was able to continue this while she was at Hogarth in her later life. Many of Doreen's lifelong friends were made while working at the college, attending her sons' sports, and while bowling. Mom spent many winters in Arizona enjoying the heat. Summers were spent camping where she would fish and was often found baking in her trailer in the mornings. Mom's greatest joy was to bake and cook for her family, where she would put out a huge spread. You could never leave her table without a full belly. Above all though, her children and grandchildren were of utmost importance to her. There was a never a day that went by that she wouldn't be heard bragging about how lucky she was to have such beautiful grandchildren.
Ryan and I would like to thank the Venerable Deborah H. Kraft for your kind words, prayers, and hymns. We know that much comfort was felt by mom being able to listen to her hymns, ‘The Old Rugged Cross,' and ‘Just a Closer Walk with Thee.' I kept that promise to you mom. Ryan and I would like to thank each of mom's friends (Lola, Francis, Diane, Joanne, Thelma, Val, and Debbie) for their many visits over the last four years while mom lived at Hogarth. To the Hogarth RNs, RPNs, PSWs, and all of the support staff that assisted our mom in any way over the years; we are both humbled and grateful for each of you. Your time spent with our mom did not go unnoticed. Mom also had some very special people that she loved with her whole heart, and she never hesitated to tell – you all know who you are. Ryan and I thank each of you from the bottom of our hearts.
Doreen is predeceased by her parents, Tom and Lillian Tucker, by brother Jimmy, nephew Tommy, niece Roberta, and other extended family. Doreen is survived by her children: son, Ryan (Kim) Untinen, daughter Donna Rae (Don) Godwin, and son Raymond Untinen, and her grandchildren: Robbie (Ashley), Katie, Blair (Michelle), and Bradley (Devin). Doreen is also survived by her younger brothers: Ronnie (Joyce) Tucker and family, Bobby Tucker and family, and Teddy Tucker and family. Family in both Michigan and California also survive.
In following mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, gatherings are not taking place at this time, and interment is TBA. Mom will be reunited with her parents at that time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arthritis Society or The Shelter for Abused Women (Faye Peterson House Thunder Bay).
“When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.”
- Mitch Albom
Thank you for everything Mom.
