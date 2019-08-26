|
May 30, 1931 – August 23, 2019
Doreen Marie Mauro (Siciliano) passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2019. Doreen was born on May 30, 1931 to Ralph and Theresa Siciliano. Doreen attended St. Peter's and Fort William Collegiate schools. After High school Doreen began her working career at Dow's Automotive. In 1947, while attending the wedding of Lou and Norma Nistico, she met our father who was so spell bound by mom, that he spent the entire evening just looking at her but was too afraid to approach her. The story had our dad kicking himself on the walk home for not asking mom to dance. Mom had many potential suitors during her teen years but when she met our father, there was no one else for her. Our parents began to date a short time later with Dad often walking from Fort St. (now Hill St.) to the East End for their dates. After a five year courtship, they were married on July 12, 1952, a date shared by mom's sister Barbara 22 years later at her own wedding. Our parents truly had a story book romance that lasted until Dad passed away in 2011. The love our dad had for mom was always evident each day they were together. It was not long before the children began arriving and mom's work career consisted of raising children and doing the books for people in the area of Crown St. where they lived. Mom often told the story of how she would go for coffee at Eaton's on Red River Rd. and leave one of her children in the stroller outside, getting reports from people every few minutes as to how each one of us was doing. It was a community filled with strong bonds who looked after each other with friendships that lasted sixty years. Like many during that time, they used public transit or walked everywhere, not buying their first car until the arrival of their third child Bill in 1956. Based on nothing but a handshake and the word of our father, mom and dad obtained a loan from Tom Zanette and moved south in 1966 to Churchill Dr and James St. to open up the family store, Doreen's Variety. It was a very risky venture, but it had always been Dad's dream and like she always did, mom supported him with whatever he wanted to do. Those days were filled with raising four children, working 14 hour days, 7 days a week and entertaining the countless friends and family members who would drop by. More life long friendships were created here for both our parents and the four children. The store was sold in 1976 and Doreen spent ten years at the Canadian Grain Commission before joining Dad in selling real estate for Royal LePage. Mom won many business awards for her work, culminating in the listing and sale of one of the most expensive homes in the region during that time. Mom retired before Dad and spent her days playing bridge with Norma, Jean and Marlene, with family, grandchildren, and enjoying walks with friends. Their many vacations included trips to see Jamie perform in Europe, to Italy, Yugoslavia, Portugal and to Vancouver. Mom and Dad's last trip together was to Las Vegas with two of their grandsons, a trip they will remember always. She led a full life surrounded by love and family and she never failed to have a smile for everyone. Mom's last years were a challenge but even then, she lit up the lives of those who lived at Sister Leila Greco and Hogarth Riverview Manor. Even with her ailment, mom continued to say hi to complete strangers, always smiling and brightening the lives of those around her. She will be dearly missed by all her knew her. Doreen was predeceased by her husband James, her parents, Ralph and Theresa Siciliano, and by brothers-in-law, Rudy, Alfred, Ron and Frank Mauro, niece Susan Siciliano, and nephews Kenny Paul Siciliano and Jesse Morriseau. Doreen is survived by her children, Rick (Mary Ann), Jamie Ann (Erik Kalaidzis), Bill (Nancy) and Jim-'Cheech' (Anne), by her grandchildren Tara Loewen (Nathan), Dustin, Brad, Christian and Richard (Jeremy Wong), by her great grandchildren, Caleb, Jonah and Mathew Loewen, by her brothers, Ken (Beverly), Ron (Mary), sisters Barbara Vanhatten (Tom) and Donna Chong (Allan), brother-in-law Ralph Mauro (Shirley) sisters in law Joyce (Rudy), Helen (Ron) and Lois Mauro (Frank), and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Inez Black, a dear friend of mom's from the east end who made mom's time at Sister Leila Greco so special during her years there. To Kathy McCallum who took such good care of mom for over seven years, to the staff at Leila Greco and our deepest appreciation to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor who took great care of mom, especially over the last two weeks of her life. Their love of mom and the concern they showed to all of us was truly remarkable and we will forever remember them. On August 5, mom suffered a seizure and she began to deteriorate. Despite this, one of the staff advised Bill that mom became even more loving towards the staff. That is just who our mom was. A private interment will take place. A celebration of life will be held for Doreen Mauro on Wednesday August 28th, from 4-7pm at the DaVinci centre. Words of remembrance will begin at 4:30. All who knew and loved our mom are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in memory of Jim and Doreen Mauro to the Thunder Bay Regional Northern Cardiac Fund.
Doreen Mauro will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
