|
|
Mrs. Doreen Stencer passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Doreen always enjoyed upbeat music and had no fondness for the television. She went for many long walks, and enjoyed the harvest of their backyard garden. Arizona was a winter destination for 12 years and she and Emil enjoyed many trips, Hawaii and San Francisco, to mention a few. They would also enjoy time with friends at the Westfort Prosvita. Predeceased by husband Emil (2018), mother Louise, stepfather Art Garbutt, and great-grandchild Alec Forsyth. Doreen is survived by children Ron Forsyth (Janet), of Edmonton; Lynda Cooper (Don) of Thunder Bay; Lyle Stencer (Denise) of Casselman. Grandchildren Neil, Keith, Curtis, Ashley, Max and Chelsea. Great -grandchildren Emily, Jorjie, Dylan, Jack and Tom. Sending a very special thank you to the previous staff of Dawson Court and the present and wonderful
staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor, specifically Lily North! You are the best. As per Doreen's wishes cremation has taken place. But due to Covid-19, a family celebration of life, with interment of both Emil and Doreen, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Thunder Bay Alzheimer's Society or St. Joseph's Care Group would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.