It is with deep sadness that the family of Doris "Dot" Milne (nee Graham) announce her peaceful passing on May 29th, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Born in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England, she was the second eldest daughter of James and Annie Graham. After completing school, Dot held a variety of jobs, including working for the Earl of Yarborough, working as a munition's factory supervisor, and in pubs run by her Father. While working at the Nag's Head pub during WWII she met and fell in love with George Gilmour Milne, an RCAF tail gunner. They married on December 17th, 1945 at the end of the war and in 1946, Dot followed George to Port Arthur along with other war brides aboard the Aquatania arriving in Halifax at Pier 21. George and Dot welcomed their son George (aka Jody) in 1948 and a year later, their daughter, Barbara. Dot was a long-time resident of Current River, living on Strathcona Avenue for 65 years. Dot took great pride in her home, garden, cooking, and baking. She was not afraid to learn new things, earning her driver's license at the age of 64; allowing her more independence and learning to use a computer at 80 enabling her to keep in touch with her family from England through email. Dot was a remarkable woman. She was strong, hardworking, determined, independent, proud, kind, gentle outspoken, stubborn, and courageous, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Dot had a favourite expression: "I like any colour, so long as it's RED!" Family was very important to Dot as were her beloved pets. Dot was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Dot is survived by children: George (Lynda) Milne and Barb (Gary) Whitney; grandchildren Beth (Andrew) Goldberg, Graham Milne, Susan (Dan) Coulter, Cathy (John) Vaillant, and Bryan (Marie) Whitney; great-grandchildren Abigail and Grace Goldberg; Matthew Hill; Samantha and Geoffrey Milne; Alexander, Mason and Isabella Vaillant, and Nathan and Lily Whitney; sister June Cook in England, and brother-in-law, Ray Bounds in Texas as well as many nieces and nephews in England and Texas.
Dot was predeceased in 1988 by her beloved husband George, 8 sisters and brothers in England and her brothers and sisters-in-laws in England and Texas. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Joan McCallum and Gill Britton whose friendship and companionship are deeply treasured and to Arlene and Doreen from Bayshore who allowed our Mom to stay in her home for as long as she did. A sincere thank you to the Plaza 3 staff of Pioneer Ridge for their care over the past 5 years. Respecting Dot's wishes, a private family celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Alzheimer's Society, Thunder Bay Chapter or The Thunder Bay & District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
