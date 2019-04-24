|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Adelaide Stewart (nee Earnshaw), age 88, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019, in Pioneer Ridge Long-term Care Home.
Dorothy was born to Charles and Elsie Earnshaw on August 24, 1930 in Port Arthur, Ontario. ”Dot” was the beloved baby sister to her 3 older siblings Violet, Evelyne and Douglas. She attended public school at SS #5, graduated from the Secretarial Program at Port Arthur Technical School (Hillcrest High School) and took her first job at Boyles Diamond Drilling.
On June 19, 1951 Dorothy married John William Stewart and they remained married for 67 years. Together they had 3 children Randy, Robin and Colin. While her children were young she stayed at home to raise them. Once her children entered school Dorothy returned to the work force and began working for various Governmental Services, eventually becoming the Secretary to the District Chief of Finance for Revenue Canada. She retired at the age of 65 after enjoying many years working for Revenue Canada and the friends she made on the way.
Dorothy's retirement years were spent with her family, sisters and friends many of whom dated back to her childhood. She would spend the summers with her husband at their camp on One Island Lake where they loved having visitors come to spend the days with them. In the winters Dot could be seen out shopping with her family and friends or doing things to stay healthy, active and fit. She would walk as much as possible and attended Tai Chi and fitness classes at the 55Plus Centre. As a lifelong member of St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, when not at camp, Dorothy would regularly be seen on Sunday mornings in her “spot” occasionally joined by family and/or friends.
Throughout it all what Dorothy enjoyed most was being there for her family. Whether it was baking treats (which she loved to eat as much as her family did) or spending late nights caring for illnesses or typing essays, she did it all. She was always there to celebrate their special moments and victories or comfort their sorrows.
Dorothy was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren that came in waves. The first grandchild, Aaron, grew up out of town but lived with her during his College years and brought much joy and laughter to her life during that time. The next 2 grandchildren, Adam and Kyle, also grew up out of town but would spend parts of every summer vacation with her at the family camp where she would feed them homemade blueberry pies and generally spoil them as best she could in the short time they were in town. Finally later in her life she had 3 more grandchildren, Jennah, Kalin and Madalyn. These 3 were special to her because they were growing up close to her and she could be an active part of their lives, also after a long string of boys she now had girls in the family which thrilled her. Her weekends with these 3 included regular weekend family meals, birthday parties and special occassions. She never missed a performance or game that these 3 were involved in. She has left a gap that they are all filling with fond memories.
Dorothy is survived by her husband John; children Randy (Sherron), Robin (Frances) and Colin (Katherine); grandchildren Aaron (Alison), Adam (Sherrol), Kyle, Jennah, Kalin and Madalyn; great grandchildren Adelaide and Axel; sister Evelyne Vaillant and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was predeceased by her father Charles Earnshaw, her mother Elsie Earnshaw, her sister Violet Tebbenham (Bert), her brother Douglas Earnshaw (Pansy), and her brother-in-law Arthur Vaillant.
A Celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 675 Red River Road, presided by Rev. Charlene Scriver. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of choice.