Dorothy Ballentine

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mom (Gramma, G.G.), Dorothy. The grand Irish Lady went to join her husband Samuel and daughter Patricia on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Dorothy was born in Belfast, Ireland in 1930. She immigrated to Terrace Bay, Ontario with Sam and her daughter Linda in 1952. After raising their family, Sam and Dorothy moved to Salt Spring Island, B.C., where they enjoyed 30 years of west coast living. Sam passed away in 2012, prompting Dorothy to make the decision to return to Terrace Bay. She enjoyed her last years surrounded by her family, new and old friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with family, playing bridge with friends, the senior center and the community church. Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda (Ludger) Comeau, Sheila (Rolly) MoQuin, Tom (Linda) and Sam. Her grandchildren, Shannon, Aaron, Harley, Chris, Brooklynn and Matthew. She was also G.G. to Lily-Don and Cash. As per Mom's wishes, there will be a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.





