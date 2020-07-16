The family of Dorothy Bernadette Michano sadly announce the passing of their beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother at the age of 70 years at the Regional Health Sciences Centre in Thunder Bay. She belonged to the Loon (Mang) Clan. Dorothy was born in Mobert, Ontario on January 17, 1950 and passed away on July 6, 2020. She grew up in Mobert and on the trapline at Tripoli Lake. Dorothy moved from Mobert in 1963 and was a resident of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg since that time. Her parents were Clem Nabigon and Mabel Shaganash. She was married to Duncan Michano Jr on October 21, 1967. Dorothy attended George Brown College in Toronto and the Canadore College in North bay specializing in early childhood education. She worked briefly for K.T. McCuaig's store in Heron Bay. She enjoyed working in the store with her friend Carol Desmoulin ( Michano) and spoke often of the fun they had working with the McCuaigs. She then worked at the Day Care facility and the Elementary School in Biigtigong until an occupational back injury forced her into early retirement and long term disability. She spoke often of her enjoyment in working with Arlene, Ray and David. Dorothy was a survivor of the residential school system and would eventually reveal to her husband Duncan all the horrors and trauma that went on in that place. Her residential school friends were Dorothy Tyance, the two Eskamin sisters and one of the Wiigwaas girls. They spent many hours sharing their stories and reminiscing about those days and about running away from the Residential school. With her friend Allan Towigeshig, they arranged many reunions and residential school survivor meetings and a support group. After meeting Duncan in the early 60's, Dorothy spent many hours, with her dear close friend Alvina, “bombing around” in Duncan's old 56 Buick Special that they named “ Old Bestsy” listening to “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” and other Country and Western songs. In the early days of their marriage Dorothy and Duncan worked on the trapline at Kabenung Lake with Dorothy's grandparents William and Elizabeth Shaganash. They both agreed that the time spent on the trapline with Dorothy's grandparents were the best years of their lives learning all the skills needed to survive off the land. Dorothy enjoyed her craft work and her jigsaw puzzles and listening to classic country music. Conway Twitty was her favourite and she was devastated by his death. She spent many hours visiting with her cousins and friends at their camp at the mouth of the Pic cooking moose meat and salt pork and dumplings and laughing and joking in Nishnaabemowin. However, her real love was for her new cabin on the trapline on Paint Lake Road. She and her Aunty Carrie and her friend Irene spent many days out there picking blueberries and exploring around and getting stuck in the bush roads and visiting with their American friends at the Halfway Lodge. Dorothy loved to socialize and visit. Dorothy loved her children and grandchildren and worked hard to make a good life for them. Many times she could be found in her bedroom, sitting at her computer desk or on her recliner with one or the other of the grandchildren or children sprawled on her bed, chatting. Her wish was that they would all complete their education and live clean lives and pick up the cultural aspects of living as a Nishnaabeg. Dorothy was ecstatic to learn that her oldest son Stan was getting married last summer and that she would have 3 more grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her Grandparents William and Liza Shaganash (Wissian) and Grandparents Eli and Louise (Finlayson) Onabigon. She was also predeceased by her father Clement Nabigon and mother Mabel (Shaganash), her brothers Ronnie (Rocket Ronnie), Herb (Sheila, Annie), a sister who died at birth and her Step Mom Monica (Fisher) and sister Celine. Dorothy is survived by her husband Duncan Jr., son Stan (Natalie), daughter Carol, son Jefferey and grandchildren Lyra Nightsky, Kyralee, Grayson, Alexandru, Elli, Jesse, Mael, Arielle and Manuelle and also by her special Aunty's Carrie Shaganash (John Keough) and Donna Foster (Al) and by her brother Donald (Sheila). Dorothy is also survived by her closest friends Alvina Michano (Nabigon), Iona Cress ( Michano) and Cynthia Fisher ( Starr ). Dorothy is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews and by many Godchildren. She has many Loon Sisters in Canada and the USA who survive her. A Celebration of life has taken place at Biigtigong Nishnaabeg Community Hall on Friday, July 10th at 12 noon. As per Dorothy's instructions, cremation will take place. Dorothy's remains will be placed at the following locations on the trapline:



1. The new cabin on the Paint Lake Road where her

brother Herb's remains have been placed.

2. The old Cabin on Kabenung Lake where she

spent so much time with her Grandparents

and Husband Duncan.

3. The old cabin on Obatonga Lake where Dorothy and

Duncan learned so many things from the old people.

4. At Mang ( Loon ) Lake on the western side of

the trapline.

5. On her “special rock” at the Tripoli Lake trapline

where she played and grew up as a child.





Bamapii Mom. It is a new road we now travel.

We will meet again.