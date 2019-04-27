|
Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth ‘Dot' Halverson (nee Ball), age 95 years, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor where she had resided since February, 2017.
Mom was born on August 8, 1923 in Fort Frances, Ontario. It was there that she met and married Rune Halverson and where they had four of their five children prior to moving to Fort William in 1957. Mom worked a variety of retail jobs during her lifetime however the one that she was most proud of was when she became manager of the carpets and draperies department at Mahon Furniture store. She held that position for approximately 10 years prior to her retirement at the age of 60. Mom was also very proud of the many years that she served with the Ladies' Auxiliary of Grandview Lodge Home for the Aged, several of those years in the capacity of President.
Mom loved the outdoors and during her and Dad's retirement years they spent the majority of their time in their on-going upgraded motor homes, fishing, hunting, doing a bit of traveling and a lot of card playing. They enjoyed many meaningful relationships with close friends and following Dad's passing in 1993, mom continued to maintain old and foster new friendships and relationships. In addition to Mom's natural ability to form friendships, she was also held close in the hearts of her many family members, particularly a large number of siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, etc. who always made a special point to keep Mom in their lives via letters, cards, phone calls and visits and for this our family will always be grateful. She was a proud mother and grandmother but was most proud and enamored of her great grandchildren; the joy that they brought her was a delight to witness.
Mom was a long time parishioner of St. Patrick's Cathedral and member of the Catholic Women's League, earning her 75 year CWL membership pin in 2018. She was grateful for the many opportunities to continue to practice her faith while residing at Hogarth, attending all the rosary gatherings and masses that were offered. Mom was also an extraordinary and generous baker and cook, always sharing her goodies with anyone who crossed her path. She was a kind and charitable woman who most often put the needs of others before her own.
Mom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children: Ron (Agnes), Pat Roe (Tom) of Ladner, BC, Roy of Pickering, Ontario, Cheryl Grant (Robert Gordon); Lori of Pickering, Ontario; grandchildren Michael (Dolores) of Calgary, AB, Dawn Faulconer (Greg), Andrea Cunningham (Lawrie) of Jersey Channel Islands, Sean Roe (Stephanie) of Surrey, BC, Ian Grant (Bonnie), Mason Grant (Jenna), Blake (Samantha); eight great grandchildren; sister Thelma, brother Frank (Becky) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Rune, grandson Calen and several sisters, brothers and in-laws.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 211 Archibald Street, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
The family would like to send a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kyle Lee and the entire staff of 4 North, Hogarth Riverview Manor. Our family cannot thank you all enough for the care you provided to mom; you made her feel very special through your respectful and compassionate delivery of care and most importantly your humour during her time with you.
If you wish to send flowers, please do… mom loved flowers. However if you so choose, in lieu of flowers mom would have appreciated a donation to the Shelter House or a charity of your choice.