Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gathering Table Anglican Church
Dorothy Evelyn Sovereign


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Evelyn Sovereign Obituary

(KURISH)

1922 - 2019

On June 9th, 2019 Dorothy passed away at the age of 97. Dorothy grew up in Fort William. She married Edward Sovereign in 1941. After farming in Conmee the family moved to Guelph, where she worked as Executive Secretary for Holmen Luggage. In 1966 the family moved to the Hamilton area, where she became the Supervisor of House Keeping and Maintenance at McMaster University. In 1978 Edward, Dorothy and children moved back to Thunder Bay upon retirement. She was always very family oriented. Having large gatherings around the dinner table was the norm. She was known for her wonderful cooking and loving nature. Although she had a large family she never made anyone feel favoured; we were all her favourites. In 1993 after 52 years of marriage, she lost her dear Eddy to Parkinson's Disease. She is predeceased by her sisters, Gladys, Beatrice, Sandra and brother Sheridan. She leaves behind a large family including her brother, Ken (RoseMary) Kurish; her children, Myrna (Ron) Bigelow, Bill (LaVerne) Sovereign, Ellen Teahan, David Sovereign, George Sovereign, Henry (Bev) Sovereign, and Evelyn (Bryan) Scott. As well as 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on, June 15 at Gathering Table Anglican Church beginning at 11am with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Cremation has taken place. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

