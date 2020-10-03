Dorothy Fern Stacinski (Nelson), aged 94, passed away at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Sept. 28, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Rainy River on May 5, 1926 and grew up in Fort Frances. She proudly served in the Royal Canadian Navy. After her service she met her loving husband Phillip and enjoyed 58 years of marriage, raising three children. Dorothy lived a wonderful life. She loved to spend summers out at the family camp on Pakashkan Lake with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in her retirement years. She also enjoyed trips to Grand Portage and Hinkley. She will be dearly missed by son Dan, daughters Susan (Frank) and Shelley (Tim). She is survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Albert and Edna, her brothers Herb and Ronald, and daughter-in-law Lynn. As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will take place at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice in Dorothy's memory would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





