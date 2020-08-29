August 17, 1927 –

August 26, 2020



Dorothy Jean Cameron passed away peacefully at home, at age 93.Dorothy was born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia on Aug. 17, 1927, but her formative years were spent in Windsor, Nova Scotia.It was while attending Dalhousie University in Halifax that she met “Cam” (Bill). Dorothy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and History. She maintained a love of the written word, from novels to cryptic puzzles, throughout her life. After Cam graduated with his medical degree, they moved to the wilds of Northwestern Ontario. Dorothy spent the last 69 years in Dryden while maintaining a lifelong affection for her Nova Scotian roots.Dorothy was a loving and steadfast mother to her four children. She created a warm and peaceful home that was a sanctuary for her family. Never one to complain, kindness, compassion and graciousness were her guiding forces. Her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren have brought her much joy, and they had the opportunity to learn lessons from a different era. She has been a constant light and pillar of strength with her unconditional love. Known for her love of baking and knitting, she has left her family with recipes and gifts that will always be treasured.Dorothy is survived by her four children, Brian Cameron, of Burlington, Wendy Cortens (Michael), of Dryden, Blake Cameron (Valeria), of Thunder Bay, and Blair Cameron, of Dryden, grandchildren Max and Abi Cameron, Stephen Cortens (Maghan), Jane Kennedy (Andy), Andrew Cortens (Miranda), Tom Cortens (Susana), Laura Blair (Cody), Leah and Scott (Dominique) Cameron and great-grandchildren Naomi, Aria, Catherine, Ross, Rebekah and Noah. She will also be missed by sister-in-law June Muir, of Truro, Nova Scotia.Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Dr. Willian G. Cameron in 2002, her brother and sister-in-law Grant and Julie Muir, and her brother Donald Muir.Because of the exceptional care provided by son Blair, Dorothy was able to remain in her family home. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the local health care providers who were involved in her care.At Dorothy's request, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to the DRHC Foundation through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3.