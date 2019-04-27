|
September 23, 1937 – April 23, 2019
Having grown up in Toronto, and later living all over Ontario with my mum and stepdad, who were both schoolteachers, I learned that people are more alike than they are different. This realization rang especially true when at the age of 16, we lived on Walpole Island, a First Nations reserve between Ontario and Michigan.
At 17, we moved to Kapuskasing, a town in northern Ontario about a two-hour drive northwest of Timmins. Kapuskasing, or Kap as we called it, had a special holding power; all the other places were pit stops to me. It was in here where my mum, Olive Garland (a school teacher) settled after she and my stepdad separated. It was in Kap where I graduated from high school (the fifth school I attended during my teen years), and it was in Kap where I got my first job as a stenographer at the Spruce Falls Power and Paper Company. This was a dream job for me as it meant earning double the pay of what other young women earned at the time.
It is when I moved from stenographer to Teletype operator that I met Paul Levchak. Paul smoked a pipe and I think it was the pipe that attracted me to him (pipe-smoking was considered chic during the 50s and 60s). We married in 1958 and raised two wonderful children together: Larry and Sharon. Kap was a safe and wonderful place to raise a young family —first in our apartment, then in our home along the Kapuskasing River and at our cottage at Remi Lake where camping, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling were our hobbies.
When Larry and Sharon were in school full time, I decided to pursue post-secondary education and attained three university degrees: Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), and Honours Bachelor of Social Work (HBSW).
After moving to Thunder Bay in 1980, I met Ean Hays, a handsome and loving single father of two sons (Jamie and Jeffrey). In 1981, Ean and I purchased a house on Norah Street to accommodate our blended family and be close to local schools. We built a cottage on Dog Lake, and later a new home on Mountain Road. A few years later, we decided to sell the cottage, purchase a trailer, and spend our time exploring Canada and the southern United States as often as we could.
Ten years later, in 1991, Ean and I started preparing for our retirement. We settled on a lovely and modest home, on a 30-acre property in the rural area of Hymers, which we cheekily dubbed, “1859 Darwin Lane”, in honour of evolutionary biologist, Charles Darwin.
Ean and I married in 1985 and for nearly 40 years, have enjoyed our growing blended family. Larry Levchak (Pam, Nicolette), Sharon O 'Shea (Kelly), Jamie Hays (Cynthia), and Jeffrey Hays. Our children gave us six wonderful grandchildren – Taryn, Vanessa, Riley, Shannon, Chloe, and Taylor, as well as one great grandchild, Miles. Loving “grand in-laws ” are Matt, Colin, Jessiah and Kass.
Until I retired in 2001, I had worked at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital, at the John Howard Society, and at Creighton Youth Services, where I helped educate and counsel high-risk young offenders. I really enjoyed social work and always had fond memories of both staff and clients.
Ean and I had a loving, respectful, and rewarding relationship. We supported each other in health and sickness over the years, encouraged each other in our careers and challenges as parents, and raised and trained amazing German Shepherds.
Throughout my retirement, until January 2018, I was busy living life to the fullest —I was keeping house, cooking, taking aquatics classes three times a week, hosting meetings and events with my longtime humanist group (Atheists, Skeptics, Humanists Association, or ASHA) at Lakehead University, attending the symphony, training our dogs, and generally basking in the fact that my life was good and I had energy to spare.
When leukemia hit me out of the blue in February, I initially decided to undergo the recommended medical treatment. Soon, however, my body rebelled and I decided to stop the treatments and return home to Hymers with Ean and Ransom (our beloved German Shepherd). I opted instead to seek palliative care, with MAiD (medical assistance in dying) as a backup. I felt this was a better decision for me rather than prolonging physical agony for myself and emotional pain for my loved ones.
Throughout my life, I tried to live according to one of my favourite quotes (from Hamlet):
“This above all: to thine own self be true,
And it must follow, as the night the day,
Thou canst not then be false to any man.”
My passion in life was to live in a world based on humanism, science, and rational thinking. In pursuit of these values, I served as a director on various boards of humanist and atheist organizations, including Humanist Canada (Vice President in 2009; President in 2010), and the Center for Inquiry Canada (2014). I also served as Humanist Canada 's liaison to the Atheist Alliance International Board of Directors (2009).
I also loved writing, and regularly contributed articles for the editorial section of the local newspaper, the Chronicle-Journal. For over 25 years, the newspaper published my articles (numbering at least 136) that varied in subjects from abortion to Christmas shopping.
I would like to thank the palliative care staff, especially Dr. Kathy Simpson, NP Aaron Medd, and MAID coordinator, Kathryn MacIsaac. A special thank you to the participating MAID nurses and doctor. Your care and professionalism was exceptional and greatly appreciated by myself as well as my family. Extended thanks the nurses from ParaMed, and the nurses of TBRHSC - 1A for your outstanding and compassionate care. Thunder Bay is lucky to have all of you.
I am especially grateful to my family and friends for their love and support, and for respecting my end of life decisions.
Fittingly, I leave you with an excerpt from Walt Whitman 's Leaves of Grass:
“I think I could turn and live with animals, they are so placid and self-contained … They do not lie awake in the dark and weep for their sins … They do not make me sick discussing their duty to God … Not one is dissatisfied, not one is demented with the mania of owning things … Not one kneels to another, nor to his kind that lived thousands of years ago...”
A celebration of my life will be announced by my family at a later date. For those who wish, please consider making a donation to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society at: https://tbdhs.ca, or to Underground Gym & Youth Centre at: www.undergroundgym.ca.
Online condolences can be made through Northwest Funeral Alternative at: www.nwfainc.com