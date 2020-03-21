|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dorothy Lengyel (nee Speers) announce she passed away peacefully on March 7th at Hogarth Riverview Manor. She was born in Parry Sound May 31, 1929, grew up in Franz and Sultan, and spent her high school years in Chapleau. Her first job was working with her father in the CPR office in Cartier where she met the love of her life George T. Lengyel. They were married July 2nd 1955. In 1964 they moved to Schreiber Ontario. Dorothy was a talented musician and was the choir director and organist at St. Andrews United Church for 42 years. She also helped to start the first kindergarten in Schreiber and was their music teacher. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband George and her 2 sisters Alice Speers and Evelyn (Don) Barton. She will be lovingly missed by her sister Carol (Roger) Ricci. Her 6 children, Janet (Jon) Norwood, Judy (Randy) Lavoie, David (Cathy) Lengyel, Marty Lengyel, Lynda (Keith) Trodd and Lisa (Danny) Spadoni. Her grandchildren Jillian, Jeffery, Jason, Jenna, Samantha, Koral, Kailey, Kyle, Daniel, Ethan, her great grandchildren, Jake, Freya, Zara and Odin and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be remembered most for her patience, kindness and nurturing disposition. She will be greatly missed! A special thank you to the staff of Birch Grove Hogarth Riverview Manor for their kindness and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics Canada 21 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 600 Toronto, Ontario M4T 1L9.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com