We are sorry to announce the peaceful passing of Dorothy Martin at the Bethammi Nursing Home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in her 101st year. Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan she came to Thunder Bay with her family in 1927 when her father came to open Eaton's store. After graduating from North Bay Teachers College, she began her teaching career in a 1 room school in Hurkett where she also had to manage keeping the sidewalk shoveled and the wood burning heater going. She had many humorous stories to tell of her stay there. She then started teaching kindergarten in Thunder bay until she married James “Bud” Martin in 1947. She then retired from teaching and became very involved in the community – 27 years as a cellist for the Thunder Bay Symphony where she was also a top seller in their cheese and fruit sales. She served 25 years with Telecare Teleministries and over 20 years with the Thunder Bay Food Bank where she could be seen weekly bagging groceries until she was 97. She was involved in her church in the past as a Sunday School teacher, church choir member, handbell player and 38 years as leader of Unit 6 U.C.W. Group at St. Paul's United Church. Lovingly remember by nephews John MacLeod (Connie), Doug MacLeod (Janet), niece Elizabeth Wilson (Paul) and very dear friends Brenda Coopman and Joanne McMahon. Predeceased by her parents James and Anne Taylor, husband Bud, sister and brother-in-law Peggy and George MacDonell, and sister Edna Taylor. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's United Church, Waverly Street with Rev. Rob Smith presiding. In lieu of flowers donations to the Thunder Bay Food Bank, Thunder Bay Symphony, St. Paul's United Church or Charity of your Choice would be appreciated. Online condolences
