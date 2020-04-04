|
|
On March 28th, 2020 at 8 a.m. while the sun was rising, our mother Dorothy passed at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with family by her side. Dorothy spent most of her life in Thunder Bay, and married Bruce on September 7th, 1957. They were together for 62 loving years. Dorothy chose to stay at home to raise her three children. She was an avid baker, sewer and loved to get dirt in her hands while gardening. Work commitments for Dad moved our family to Manitowadge, Schreiber and back to Thunder Bay. Dorothy went back to work at J.B. Evans, where she acquired her flair for fashion, and retired after 14 years. Retirement brought 18 years of travel to Arizona for the winter to escape the cold and snow. These times brought new interests like hiking, shuffleboard, and a renewed faith. Our mothers' passion was her family. She enjoyed travelling to Mississauga, and then Barrie, after her daughter Diane moved away with her family. She also loved a good bonfire in Scoble, sunning on the deck at family gatherings, and if there was ice cream cake, she better get the first piece. Mom and Dad belonged to Hope Christian Reformed Church, and brunch after on Sundays with her extended family, always ended her week with a smile. Our mother blended fierce honesty with a cheeky sense of humour. It made family gatherings entertaining. No one was more authentic. We would like to recognize the efforts of the staff at TBRHSC. Dr. Sadreddini, your compassion and your connection to cats made her take a shine to you. To her nurses and nurse practitioner, in Emergency, Cath lab, ICU and 2C Cardiac wing, you gave her hope, you gave her care, but mostly you gave her dignity to a very peaceful end. We thank you. Dorothy will be forever missed by her husband Bruce, her children Marilyn (Rick), Diane (Ruben), John (Julie); grandchildren Jessica, Nicole (Mat), Eric, Rachel (Conor), and Zachary; great-grandsons Aiden and Noah; sister Shirley and brother-in-law Ernie and sisters-in-law Ann and Evelyn. Let's not forget her latest bestie, Goldie, her cat. Dorothy's wishes were to have a private family gathering at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to a charity of your choice.Rest in peace, you will be fondly remembered by
those who love you.
