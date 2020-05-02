Doug Berini passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020. Doug was born May 22, 1953 and grew up in Murillo, Ontario, where he attended Crestview Elementary School and later Churchill Secondary School. He was heavily involved in sports throughout his life. In the past, he played fastball with the Murillo Mudhens and hockey with the Murillo Bladekings for many years, and has been a member of the Sunday Morning Hockey Club for the past 20 years. In addition, he recently began coaching youth hockey with first the Thunder Bay Bulldogs and then the Fort William Canadians Midget A team. Besides hockey and fastball, Doug found enjoyment in golf and taking long walks with his beloved dog, Nala.Doug loved and took great pride in his work. He began his career with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, where he started an electrical apprenticeship. He continued there for over twenty years in Thunder Bay before moving to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to take a position as Chief Electrical Supervisor. Doug eventually decided to return to Thunder Bay to be closer to his family, at which time he started as the electrical supervisor at the Thunder Bay Pollution Control Plant. Most recently, he has enjoyed working for Automation Now since 2011.Doug will be forever missed by his daughters, Ronni (Adam) and Alli, granddaughter Eve, good friend Patty and her daughters Maija and Saige, his brothers Ken (Mary) and Bob and niece Marsha (Kevin). Doug is predeceased by his parents, Cliff and Anne, and his sister-in-law Janice.Doug will be buried at St. James Anglican Church in Murillo with close family in attendance. There will be a Celebration of Life planned at a later date, upon the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.Should his friends so desire, donations can be made in his memory to Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or Jumpstart.Online condolences maybe made through