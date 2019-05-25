Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Port Arthur Collegiate Institute Auditorium
We lost a great friend, teacher, coach and family member on April 12, 2019. Doug died peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice at the age of 73. Doug was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, born on October 2, 1945 at the Port Arthur General Hospital. A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. with words of tribute beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Port Arthur Collegiate Institute Auditorium. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre – Cancer Care fund.

www.sargentandson.com
