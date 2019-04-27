|
|
We lost a great friend, teacher, coach and family member on April 12, 2019. Doug died peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice at the age of 73. Doug was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, born on October 2, 1945 at the Port Arthur General Hospital. Online condolences may be made at
Doug was a marvelous teacher of mathematics, having started his professional career at Westgate High School, then transferring to Port Arthur Collegiate Institute where he enjoyed 25 years of successful teaching, coaching, mentoring and friendship building. His contribution to his schools and students did not end at his teaching; he was very involved in coaching several sports, including basketball, golf, skiing, hockey and curling. His time and commitment to his students was an example of how much he enjoyed them both on the playing field and in the classroom. This dedication to his students didn't end with their time within the school; this carried on into their adulthood where he remained friends and acquaintances with many of them afterward. It was astonishing to be with Doug when he met a prior student and having him remember exactly who they were, what they accomplished in school and most likely what they were doing presently. Suffice to say that Doug loved his time at PACI and PACI was a better place for his having taught there.
Doug was an inveterate duplicate bridge player, teaming up with different partners having equal success with each of them. Certainly, some bids went south but bridge players being very magnanimous, no blame would follow. The same could be said for his gin group, where on occasion, voices were raised, individuals were denigrated, and at every word a “reputation died”! All to say that great fun was enjoyed at these “contests”. Add to this' Doug was a great conversationalist, never at a loss for words and could speak authoritatively on topics ranging from sports to politics to science, and even the latest “gossip”.
Doug was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Gladys Britten, his cousin Dave Douglas (Linda), and other family members.
Doug is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doug wanted to acknowledge that Kathy and John Clouthier, Donna and Tom Cava and Bev and Brian McKinnon were his surrogate family upon whom he relied heavily for his daily requirements and life's exigencies in his last few years.
Doug will also be fondly remembered by his many friends; his spirit will remain in their memories forever; such was the impact that he has made on all of us.
Special thanks to Dr. Geoff Davis and Dr. Chan for their wonderful care, to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and his friends and staff at Chartwell residences. Your care and understanding were greatly appreciated. Thank you to Sargent & Son Funeral Home for their care and assistance during this trying time.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Tuesday, MAY 28, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Port Arthur Collegiate Institute Auditorium. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre – Cancer Care fund.
www.sargentandson.com