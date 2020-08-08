Douglas (Doug) Dyck, larger than life husband, dad, and beloved pop-pop, passed away August 5th, 2020. Married for 51 years to Mickey, he raised two kids, Carolyn (Mark) and Kevin, and passed his love of cars and sense of humor to his grandson Kevin. Born in Port Arthur July 26, 1943, as the middle child of Anne and Abe Dyck, brother of Donald (Laura) and Della Ann (Dennis), he spent his youth running amuck with his best friend, Al Erickson. He used his humour and creativity to craft advertising for CKPR for over 30 years and moonlighted as the voice of Frosty on the letters to Santa radio show. He could be found behind his camera, the wheel of his (many) cars, or sitting with a puppy at his side. Winters found him, his wife and family dog enjoying the sun in their Arizona based RV. Doug joins his parents, brother Donald, and beloved puppies Snoopy, Jaws and Hershey. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Lung Association, Lung Health Foundation would be appreciated. Thank you to the team on 2B at TBRHSC for your compassionate care.