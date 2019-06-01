|
Mr. Douglas Edvin Ivar Frederickson passed away peacefully in the TBRHSC on May 26, 2019, with family by his side.
Douglas was born May 15, 1940 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He attended Shuniah Public School, Port Arthur Technical & Commercial High School (Hillcrest) and The Provincial Institute of Trades in Toronto where he finished first in his class receiving the Ontario Brick and Tile Institute's McGolpin Award . Following his apprenticeship he went to work as a Bricklayer belonging to the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 25 retiring at 62. Many years were spent working out of town as far as Georgia, USA and British Columbia, Canada. He made great friendships and was still enjoying his coffee times with Norman and Renato. He was very dedicated to his work showing a very strong work ethic and always concerned with performing quality workmanship. He worked extremely hard and was always eager to help others assisting with many building projects for his family and friends. Many years were spent building numerous homes with his father-in-law Walter and his very close friend Kimberley.
He was an avid outdoorsman spending many weekends with his family and friends at his camp at Obonga Lake where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood and picking blueberries. Good times were spent travelling on family cruises to the Caribbean. He also enjoyed a trip with Gareth to the Bahamas to visit his good friend Desi. He loved to drive and travel with his camper to Grand Marais, Duluth, Florida, Disney World, the East and West Coast of Canada, Alaska, and Texas. Many miles were traveled with Millie, his children and later in life with Brenda. He had a passion for antique cars and also enjoyed attending the stock car races. A highlight of his adventures included attending a family reunion in Finland in 2008 with his children where he was able to visit the farm homes his parents grew up in and meeting several of his relatives.
Douglas will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children Steven (Mayette) and Liane (Bob) McKinnon; partner Brenda Earnshaw and family; sister-in-law Linda Pearson; niece Lana Peart (Dave) (son Quentin); nephew Todd Peart (Leiann) (sons Ryan and Mathew); cousins Vi Peternelj and Freda Annala; other relatives and close friends in Thunder Bay and Finland will deeply miss Douglas as well. He was predeceased by his wife Millie Frederickson (2003), parents Werner and Hilda Frederickson, and father and mother-in-law Walter (1989) and Verda Pearson (2017).
Funeral Services for Douglas will be held on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. presided by Pastor Matthew Diegel of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Douglas' memory to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.