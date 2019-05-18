|
|
On line condolences at:
May 15, 1961 - May 15, 2019
It is with heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of Douglas Mervin Spyrka. Doug was born on May 15, 1961 in Beardmore, Ontario, and had grown up in Dorion, later moving to Thunder Bay, Ontario. From a young teenager, Doug worked in the pulp & paper industry as a Skidder Operator out west. He married his wife Donna Spyrka of Aroland First Nation in 1994, under the comfort of their own home in Red Deer, Alberta. After some time, he eventually resided back in Thunder Bay with his family. Doug was a classic country fan, always listening to Waylon Jennings or Hank III. He would often think of others and always help out any way he could, and loved spoiling his children and grandchildren. Douglas is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Ayla (Brandon), son Leo Gagnon, grandchildren Hunter and Dominick, his father Ernest Spyrka, his sisters Phyllis (Les) and Beverly, and brother Larry (Char). He is pre-deceased by his mother Margaret. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends plus his cat Bean, and will be forever in our hearts as a good man, father, husband, and friend. Services for Doug will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre on May 21st from 2-4 PM should anyone wish to say good-bye until next time.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca