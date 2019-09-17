|
|
With profound sadness the family announces the death of Douglas Michel Poulin Joynson in a tragic automobile accident. He was 27 years old.“Love you, Babe.
Most important to Douglas was his family and he considered his daughter Elizabeth his proudest accomplishment. “You're my angel, Elizabeth, and I swear Daddy has learned a lot out there... Experiment with experiences and reflect on ‘life and mind' whilst always maintaining a good attitude and direction in ‘your life' and heart. Never give up”.
His relationship with Krystal, his life's partner, was loving and committed. They supported each other through life's ups and downs with love and compassion.
Douglas enjoyed the connections he made at his job with The Lakehead Board of Education. He was in his element in nature and music was his saviour. His patience with his daughter was limitless as he taught her life's ropes.
As well as his partner Krystal Kohar and daughter Elizabeth, Doug is survived by his loving parents Sheila Poulin and Tim Joynson and his brother Nick (Chelsea Boire) with whom he shared a special bond. Also survived by his grandparents Doug and Diane Poulin. He respected and admired his grandfather. He was named for him and they shared a temperament and world view that ran deep. He aspired to be like him. He leaves behind his mother-in-law Marlene Kohar (Dave Muir), brother-in-law Taylor Kohar (Riley) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who all played a loving role in Doug's life. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Len and Connie Joynson.
True to Doug's spirit of generosity, his organs have been donated through the Trillium Foundation. It is a comfort to the family to know that five families have benefited from this gift of life. Elli, your Daddy is a hero.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the first responders and the doctors and staff of the ICU at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Your compassion and understanding will never be forgotten.
A very special thank you to Marlene, Michele, and April for your rock solid support.
In lieu of flowers, donations to www.gofundme.com ‘In loving memory of Douglas Joynson' would be appreciated. This GoFundMe has been created to start a trust and education fund for Doug and Krystal's daughter.
Cremation has taken place and a private acknowledgment of Doug's life will be held at a later date.
Always and forever.”
Douglas Joynson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com