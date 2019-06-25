|
|
June 18, 1959 – June 20, 2019
It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the passing of Douglas Harper. Doug passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Doug is predeceased by his grandparents Bill and Anne Young, Glenn and Bea Harper and his mother Elinore Harper. Doug is survived by his devoted wife Lynn, his daughter Crystal (Ron) Dixon, his loving grandchildren Blakeley and Casey, the newest addition to his life-his dog Ellie, his father Alan Harper, brothers Glenn (Annette), Dean (Sandra) and many nieces, nephews and cousins that all held a special place in his heart. Doug had a great love of the outdoors and often shared this love with the people that meant the most to him. His favourite past times were spent in his boat fishing with his family, friend Wayne and brother in law Carl, out hunting with his brother Glenn and friend Ken or playing his guitar. His love of music throughout life really comforted him during his illness. His employment with CNR at the age of 18 continued until an early retirement at the age of 53 (due to illness). During this time, his job took him on a 12 year commute to Winnipeg. Doug will be incredibly missed by not only his family but some very close friends that became family throughout his life. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humour, his story telling, reminiscing and all of his wise advice. A special thank you to his nurse Corie who was here for him daily, Dr. Watson and all medical staff at the renal clinic and Dr. Mangatal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Thunder Bay Therapeutic Riding Association. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Harmony United church at 1 Shuniah street.