It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Douglas Thom at the TBRHSC on October 2, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born on October 20, 1946, the first son of two high school teachers, he was instilled with a thirst for knowledge that sustained him until the end. Although his physical body became weak, his mind stayed strong.
In his younger years he was a star athlete, excelling in track and field and playing university football. He later coached hockey at Selkirk High School where he had his first teaching position.
He graduated from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (O.I.S.E.), University of Toronto in 1979. His PhD dissertation entitled "Hockey Participation as a Factor in the Secondary School Performance of Ontario Students", won him an award and the role of consultant to the Federal Government's "Canadian Hockey Review" study. This led to a lifetime interest in the game and the creation of an annual hockey award in Thunder Bay, presented to the Elks PeeWee AA player who best combines hockey talent with educational performance. We are so happy that he was able to attend this year's banquet to personally present to the winner. His son Wesley will continue the tradition moving forward.
Doug taught at the Faculty of Education - Lakehead University, Thunder Bay for most of his professional career, retiring as a full professor EMERITUS. Prior to his days at Lakehead University he taught for two years at the University of Saskatchewan (1977-79) and four years at the University of Hong Kong (1980-84). Doug was a prolific writer of articles and books. He had an open door policy and great rapport with his students. He took much joy in helping others achieve their goals.
He was a long standing member of the Port Arthur Rotary Club and attended meetings regularly with his loyal friend Joe Vanderwees, until his health declined. His strong social conscience inspired him to form the Global Conscience Circle (GCC) in 2000. What began by placing a box outside his office door for students to donate used textbooks, led to a major shipment of educational materials and computers to Sierra Leone, Africa.
Doug is survived by Susan, his loving wife of 43 years, daughter Jade (Dean) Michieli, son Wesley (Jessica), grandchildren Vegas, Rome and Kane. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Barbara (Terry) Deutscher and brother Bruce (Patricia). He was predeceased by parents Edythe and Earle Thom, as well as nephew Alexander Thom.
Friends who helped him through the difficult times were Jim Scali and the late Joe Vanderwees. We are eternally grateful for their special relationship with Doug. The family would also like to acknowledge the outstanding medical team at TBRHSC: Oncologists Dr. Faghih, Dr. Del Paggio, Dr. Ramchander, Dr. Simpson, family physician Dr. S. Kennedy and Dr. J. Stewart who helped Doug mentally cope with his disease.
As per his wishes, Doug has been cremated and his remains will be interred in a cremation bench at Sunset Memorial Gardens in the spring of 2020. A celebration of life will follow.